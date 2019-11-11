Search

Risk of flooding as weather warning for heavy rain is issued

11 November, 2019 - 13:22
File photo of flash flooding at Spooner Row following heavy rain as a weather warning is issued across Norfolk and Waveney. Picture Sonya Duncan.

File photo of flash flooding at Spooner Row following heavy rain as a weather warning is issued across Norfolk and Waveney. Picture Sonya Duncan.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain across Norfolk and Waveney.

The yellow warning is in place all day Thursday with a chance of up to 30mm of rain in some places and "flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely".

The warning, which is in place for large parts of the country, also states: "Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer and spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer."

It follows a wet start to the week with showers in many parts of the region on Monday.

A forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest said it will be a "chilly start to the day on Tuesday, bright with sunny spells in the morning."

He added: "We will see cloud amounts increasing with one or two isolated showers at first, particularly towards midday and into the afternoon.

"It looks dry for much of the time on Wednesday with some sunshine and just the small chance of an isolated shower before things turn more unsettled again as we go towards Thursday and the end of the week."

