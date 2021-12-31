Norfolk warmer than Nice on UK's hottest ever New Year's Eve

The UK has seen its hottest New Year's Eve ever today. File photo of the winter sun over Norwich. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The UK has seen the hottest New Year's Eve on record with Norfolk warmer than Nice.

Norwich, Cromer and Weybourne have all seen temperatures hit 15C today, with Nice in the south of France seeing highs of 13C.

Stanton in Suffolk reported the highest temperature in the country this afternoon of 15.3C, beating the previous record of 14.8C held by Colwyn Bay in North Wales in 2011.

Nantwich in Cheshire is expected to topple the record again as the day goes on, with temperatures of a 15.7C expected before the end of the day.

Zoe Johnson, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "Today so far in the county we've seen the hottest temperatures at about 15C but we're expecting to see that change as the day goes on.

"We're seeing the warmth moving northwards from the Canary Islands."

The warm dry weather could turn to rain in the evening, with light drizzle expected across the county.

It comes after what is likely to have been the UK's dullest December since 1956 with less than 27 hours of sunlight across the country on average.