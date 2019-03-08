Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Greater Anglia warns of train cancellations and delays due to hot weather

PUBLISHED: 07:18 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 25 July 2019

There are delays and cancellations on trains to and from Norwich this morning. Picture: Sonya Brown

There are delays and cancellations on trains to and from Norwich this morning. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Greater Anglia is warning of train cancellations and delays due to "exceptionally" hot weather today.

The region's train operator is advising customers not to travel unless "absolutely necessary" on Thursday, July 25.

Greater Anglia said Network Rail had imposed a 60mph speed restriction across the company's entire network, leaving it unable to operate its normal timetable.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "This is to prevent tracks buckling in the exceptional heat, which would cause much worse disruption as trains would not be able to travel on the damaged section."

You may also want to watch:

It comes as Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest warned that the mercury could hit 38C across parts of East Anglia this afternoon.

The Met Office, meanwhile, said today is forecast to be "exceptionally" hot.

Greater Anglia confirmed it had cancelled five of its Norwich in 90 services.

It said all tickets dated for July 25 will be valid on July 26.

- Updates to follow

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

‘It’s a tragedy they have had to ask’: Cash-strapped school asks parents for help with summer repairs

Kelvin and Hannah Colbourn with children Nell and Mollie, who is a pupil at Avnue Junior School in Norwich, The family is supporting the school's plea for parents to help with general maintenance over the summer. Picture: Hannah Colbourn

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

How Norfolk’s population will change over the next 20 years

ONS figures show a decline in the number of young people in coastal towns in the next 20 years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Allow flexible working during heatwave, says union

It's going to be hot for workers today. Picture; GettyImages

Man jailed after telling Norwich witness ‘I’m going to sort you out’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists