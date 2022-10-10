News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk set for first autumn frost tonight with temperatures as low as -1C

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:54 AM October 10, 2022
Beautiful frosty morning at Ringland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk is expected to see its first frost of the autumn this evening - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Parts of Norfolk will see the first frost of the autumn tonight with some parts of the county seeing temperatures of -1C.

The south of the county is expected to see the lowest temperatures  with forecasters predicting Thetford and Santon Downham on the Norfolk and Suffolk border could both see -1C.

Weatherquest forecaster, Chris Bell said: "Tonight we'll possibly see freezing temperatures in south Norfolk, in places like Thetford and Santon Downham.

"But most parts of Norfolk will probably be just above freezing between 2C and 3C.

"Skies will be mostly clear, it'll be a chilly night with calm winds."

Heavy rain seen this morning is not expected to return tonight, with Mr Bell saying dry weather with light winds produce the lowest temperatures.

Rain is forecast to return on Thursday morning.



