Chance of a thunderstorm in Norfolk after Friday's heatwave

Norfolk is set to be in for a cooler weekend with a chance of a thunderstorm following the hottest day of the year on Friday.

Temperatures throughout Norfolk soared to almost 32C in some areas as thousands of people flocked to beaches and enjoyed the sunny weather across the region.

According to forecaster Weatherquest, the weather on Saturday is expected to be "largely cloudy and humid".

He said: "The temperatures are set to drop to about 15C or 16C and stay around that for the majority of the day.

"The weather is anticipated to cloud over on Saturday afternoon and there could even be showers."

The forecaster added there is also a chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday night before before adding the weather is thought to get warmer on Sunday.

He added: "There will be a period of heavy rain and there is a small chance of a thunderstorm.

"Sunday will be a drier day and the temperature could be about 18C or 19C in most areas."