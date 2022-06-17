News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Chance of a thunderstorm in Norfolk after Friday's heatwave

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:18 PM June 17, 2022
People enjoying the sunshine on West Runton beach. 

Norfolk is set for a cooler weekend following Friday's heatwave - Credit: Louise O’Shea

Norfolk is set to be in for a cooler weekend with a chance of a thunderstorm following the hottest day of the year on Friday.

Temperatures throughout Norfolk soared to almost 32C in some areas as thousands of people flocked to beaches and enjoyed the sunny weather across the region.

According to forecaster Weatherquest, the weather on Saturday is expected to be "largely cloudy and humid".

He said: "The temperatures are set to drop to about 15C or 16C and stay around that for the majority of the day. 

"The weather is anticipated to cloud over on Saturday afternoon and there could even be showers."

The forecaster added there is also a chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday night before before adding the weather is thought to get warmer on Sunday.

He added: "There will be a period of heavy rain and there is a small chance of a thunderstorm.

"Sunday will be a drier day and the temperature could be about 18C or 19C in most areas."

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Dr Emmaline Green and her partner Hadrian Holland outside their home on Kinsgfleet estate

Housing developer's boss steps in due to family's anger over new home

Sarah Hussain

person
Thickthorn interchange roundabout

Updated

Delays of over an hour after part of A47 was closed due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Elton John's plane arrived at Norwich Airport on Wednesday afternoon

Norwich Live News

Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn interchange roundabout

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested as A47 reopens after police incident

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon