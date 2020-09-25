Double weather warnings in place for 70mph winds and heavy rain in Norfolk

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Roads in Spooner Row become rivers. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Norfolk faces being hit by winds of up to 70mph and lashed by heavy rain today.

The Met Office has put in two yellow warnings, saying flooding from rain and damage from wind is possible.

Coastal areas in the north and east of the county are braced for winds as high as 60-70mph with the rest of the county experiencing winds up to 50-55mph.

With large amounts of water on the roads, there are concerns about disruption to travel. Drivers have been urged to leave more time for their journeys.

Holkham Estate has announced due to the weather conditions it is closing the attraction today and cancelling its weekend events due to forecasted high winds.

It is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.