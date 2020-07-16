Search

Sunny weather to return with weekend temperatures set to soar

PUBLISHED: 12:10 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 16 July 2020

Sunshine and warm temperatures are returning to Norfolk. Pictures: Denise Bradley/Weatherquest

Sunshine and warm temperatures are returning to Norfolk. Pictures: Denise Bradley/Weatherquest

Denise Bradley/Weatherquest

The region is set to bask in warm weather this weekend as grey rainy skies are replaced with sunshine and soaring temperatures.

Sunshine and hot weather will replace grey skies over the next few days. Picture: Antony Kelly

The mercury will climb to 26C on Friday, making Norfolk hotter than Barcelona.

The Met Office said: “It will be fine and dry, with bright or sunny spells for many. Feeling warm or locally very warm in the sunshine, with light winds. Maximum temperature 26C.”

Tempertaures on Friday will reach 25C in Norwich. Picture: Met Office

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are set to continue through the weekend, reaching 24C on Saturday though there will be some showers too.

Fred Best, from Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said: “Tomorrow it could be quite a cloudy start but it will brighten up by the afternoon feeling quite warm with temperatures of about 24C.

“Saturday will start out dry with sunshine but we will see a weather front spreading in from the north west and through the end of the morning and afternoon we are going to see some patchy showers.

“Those could potentially be lingering on Sunday morning especially in the eastern part of the region, but by the time that clears it will brighten up and the rest of Sunday looks good, with a decent amount of sunshine.”

The return of sunshine could see crowds return to the region’s beaches, open spaces and attractions.

Temperatures in East Anglia will be slightly lower than on the south coast where it could reach 29C.

