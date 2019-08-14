Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

The Met Office has placed the East of England under a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

The warning, which is in place from 2pm to 10pm today (Wednesday, August 14), stretches from west of Birmingham across to the East of England, covering all of Norfolk.

According to the Met Office, people in the region can expect difficult driving conditions, a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

A spokesman for Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "This warning is coming off the back of a western weather front and Norfolk isn't likely to see heavy rain until later in the afternoon around 5pm.

"Wednedsay will be a largely cloudy and damp day and it's if things brighten up later in the day that will trigger heavy showers and rumbles of thunder."

Temperatures during the day are expected to peak at around 19C with lows of around 11C.