Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Updated

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

14 August, 2019 - 06:51
Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Archant

The Met Office has placed the East of England under a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

The warning, which is in place from 2pm to 10pm today (Wednesday, August 14), stretches from west of Birmingham across to the East of England, covering all of Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

According to the Met Office, people in the region can expect difficult driving conditions, a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.

A spokesman for Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "This warning is coming off the back of a western weather front and Norfolk isn't likely to see heavy rain until later in the afternoon around 5pm.

"Wednedsay will be a largely cloudy and damp day and it's if things brighten up later in the day that will trigger heavy showers and rumbles of thunder."

Temperatures during the day are expected to peak at around 19C with lows of around 11C.

Most Read

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at Norfolk retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Woman to appear in court on murder charge after death of Great Yarmouth grandmother Linda Rainey

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

The Norwich streaker - why I did it

The Norwich streaker was removed by stewards Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman to appear in court on murder charge after death of Great Yarmouth grandmother Linda Rainey

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Survivor of child sexual abuse in football opens up about its lasting ‘wounds’

Alan Arber has decided to speak out about his history of child sexual abuse in football, and is now an Ambassador for the Offside Trust who

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Discover which Norfolk road sparked the most complaints about pot-holes and damage

London Road in Attleborough has had the most complaints for potholes and damaged surface than any others in the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists