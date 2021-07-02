Yellow weather warning issued for storms this Saturday
- Credit: Danielle Booden
England fans planning on watching the nation's clash with Ukraine are likely to get wet with thunderstorms expected for the county on Saturday.
A spokesman from Norwich-based Weatherquest said thunderstorms are likely in western and central parts of Norfolk from mid-afternoon into the evening.
This is moving up from the south with the possibility of downpours during the England versus Ukraine quarter-final of the European Championship, which kicks off at 8pm.
The spokesman added: "It is coming in from two areas with one line of rain and showers through the morning with a possible thunderstorm from 6am to 9am. There is a possible thunderstorm there but it is more likely through the afternoon.
"As the skies brighten up and and the temperature picks up we are looking at a thunderstorm in the afternoon for western parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire."
You may also want to watch:
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain on Saturday.
Most Read
- 1 Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground
- 2 Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef
- 3 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
- 4 Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
- 5 Norwich City legend shows up at Covid vaccine centre
- 6 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
- 7 Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service
- 8 Boris Johnson says some Covid measures may remain after July 19 easing
- 9 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit
- 10 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?