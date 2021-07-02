News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Yellow weather warning issued for storms this Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:52 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 1:26 PM July 2, 2021
Crowds at The Arena in Sprowston getting ready for the England v Germany Euros match. Picture: Danie

Thunderstorms are predicted for the England versus Ukraine game on Saturday evening - Credit: Danielle Booden

England fans planning on watching the nation's clash with Ukraine are likely to get wet with thunderstorms expected for the county on Saturday. 

A spokesman from Norwich-based Weatherquest said thunderstorms are likely in western and central parts of Norfolk from mid-afternoon into the evening. 

This is moving up from the south with the possibility of downpours during the England versus Ukraine quarter-final of the European Championship, which kicks off at 8pm. 

The spokesman added: "It is coming in from two areas with one line of rain and showers through the morning with a possible thunderstorm from 6am to 9am. There is a possible thunderstorm there but it is more likely through the afternoon.

"As the skies brighten up and and the temperature picks up we are looking at a thunderstorm in the afternoon for western parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire." 

You may also want to watch:

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain on Saturday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground
  2. 2 Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef
  3. 3 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
  1. 4 Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
  2. 5 Norwich City legend shows up at Covid vaccine centre
  3. 6 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
  4. 7 Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service
  5. 8 Boris Johnson says some Covid measures may remain after July 19 easing
  6. 9 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit
  7. 10 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Caita Aleluia leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Topless drunk woman punched police officer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for

Data

Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live

Sarah Hussain

person
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus