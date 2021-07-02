Yellow weather warning issued for storms this Saturday

Published: 12:52 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 1:26 PM July 2, 2021

Thunderstorms are predicted for the England versus Ukraine game on Saturday evening - Credit: Danielle Booden

England fans planning on watching the nation's clash with Ukraine are likely to get wet with thunderstorms expected for the county on Saturday.

A spokesman from Norwich-based Weatherquest said thunderstorms are likely in western and central parts of Norfolk from mid-afternoon into the evening.

This is moving up from the south with the possibility of downpours during the England versus Ukraine quarter-final of the European Championship, which kicks off at 8pm.

The spokesman added: "It is coming in from two areas with one line of rain and showers through the morning with a possible thunderstorm from 6am to 9am. There is a possible thunderstorm there but it is more likely through the afternoon.

"As the skies brighten up and and the temperature picks up we are looking at a thunderstorm in the afternoon for western parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain on Saturday.