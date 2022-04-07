News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Temperatures in Norfolk set to plummet to -4C

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:36 PM April 7, 2022
A frosty dawn at Bawsey, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

A frosty dawn at Bawsey, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Temperatures in Norfolk are set to drop to -4C this weekend, with gritters out in some parts of the county.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, many areas of Norfolk can expect frosty conditions.

A spokesman said: "We expect there to be a bit of frost across Norfolk for the next three nights.

"The coldest night will be Saturday night into Sunday but winds are expected to ease."

The temperature is predicted to be 0C on Thursday (April 7) night, before decreasing to -2C on Friday (April 8) and falling even further to -4C on Saturday (April 9).

Norfolk County Council confirmed its vehicles will grit areas across the county, with the exception of the east coast and Norwich.

The council urged people to take care when travelling on the region's roads.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

