Temperatures in Norfolk set to plummet to -4C

Temperatures in Norfolk are set to drop to -4C this weekend, with gritters out in some parts of the county.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, many areas of Norfolk can expect frosty conditions.

A spokesman said: "We expect there to be a bit of frost across Norfolk for the next three nights.

"The coldest night will be Saturday night into Sunday but winds are expected to ease."

Tonight will be chilly, with close to 0 degree road temps in some places.



🚚We're gritting in early morning across all areas except the east coast and Norwich city, so please be careful when you head out tomorrow. As always, our routes➡https://t.co/txUAsIzb5l#NorfolkWinter pic.twitter.com/jthjO15I7c — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) April 7, 2022

The temperature is predicted to be 0C on Thursday (April 7) night, before decreasing to -2C on Friday (April 8) and falling even further to -4C on Saturday (April 9).

Norfolk County Council confirmed its vehicles will grit areas across the county, with the exception of the east coast and Norwich.

The council urged people to take care when travelling on the region's roads.