Get frost scrapers ready with temperatures to dip below zero

PUBLISHED: 08:43 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 27 October 2019

Overnight temperatures could dip below zero in Norfolk prompting frosty morning starts for drivers. Picture: Getty

sonsam

Drivers are being urged to take precautions and get their frost scrapers at the ready with overnight temperatures predicted to dip below zero this week.

The Met Office said temperatures will probably be below the average for this time of year with night frosts becoming widespread during quieter drier spells in the coming days.

Norfolk is forecast tonight to see long clear periods it will be cold with patchy frost and fog developing through the early hours with temperatures of -1 or -2 °C in towns or -3 or -4 °C in more rural areas.

It will mean a colder Monday morning start for commuters heading to work and with the clocks having gone back Norfolk Police have reiterated their advice to drivers.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing unit, said: "We often see a rise in collisions at this time of year which can be due to a number of factors including lighting defects, poorer weather conditions and people not used to driving in the dark.

"It is important to make sure your vehicle is fit for winter conditions; make sure lights and windscreen wipers are working, that your tyres have sufficient tread and regularly top up the windscreen wash."

The longer range weather forecast predicts the first part of November will probably also have some unsettled spells again with further bouts of wind and heavy rain in most parts of the region.

However today is looking fine and dry with long sunny spells. It will be breezy, especially this morning along the north Norfolk coast, feeling on the cold side but with plenty of crisp autumn sunshine.

