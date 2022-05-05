Temperatures in Norfolk to soar as warm weather hits UK

Temperatures in Norfolk are set to rise as warm weather is expected throughout May - Credit: James Bass

Temperatures in Norfolk are set to soar as experts predict parts of the United Kingdom could be set for a "brief heatwave" later this month.

The region's weather is expected to get warmer from Friday (May 5) with highs of up to 21C across the county anticipated.

Amid the rising conditions, inland areas in Norfolk are expected to see the warmest weather over the next few weeks.

Zoe Johnson, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the week ahead looks "dry and settled" adding that warm wind direction coming from the south-west over the next week.

She said: "It will be a dry and settled week ahead with temperatures to increase across the week.

"In the short term, there will be some fairly warm weather which starts from tomorrow [Friday] and could see highs up to 21C across the region."

Meteorologist Marco Petagna said the weather was several degrees above the average for the time of year and added there was a "small chance" that temperatures could rise into the mid-20s, meaning a "brief" heatwave.

It comes after an April that has seen average maximum temperatures generally above normal for the month, with showers proving few and far between.

The UK had around a third less rainfall than its average for the month, according to a Met Office blog, with England and Wales the driest UK nations.

Southern England was particularly dry, the forecaster said, with just 36pc of its average rainfall.

The hottest temperature this year was set on Good Friday in St James' Park in London, where the Met Office recorded a high of 23.4C.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the National Climate Information Centre, said: "High pressure has been the prime influence of UK weather in April 2022, bringing with it a good period of calm and settled weather."

April also saw more days of air frost than February - an average of 5.9 days compared to 5.4 during the second month of the year.

It is only the sixth time April has been frostier than either January or February since 1961.