News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Norfolk to be dry this weekend but getting colder

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:16 AM October 8, 2021   
A sunny view of Norwich from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden

Saturday is expected to be largely dry in Norfolk. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk is set to be dry this weekend, but things will start to get colder as next week begins.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, Saturday is expected to be largely dry with some mist and fog in the morning.

The afternoon will be dry with large amounts of sunshine. The temperature is expected to be 17C.

Sunday is forecast to be misty and cloudy accompanied by some drizzle around lunchtime.

There is expected to be sunshine in the late evening. Temperatures are not thought to get any higher than 16C.

To start the working week, Monday will be largely dry with some cloud in the morning before the sun arrives later in the afternoon.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
  2. 2 Two former Norfolk police officers due in court over indecent images
  3. 3 'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain
  1. 4 Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
  2. 5 Person in hospital after being struck by bus on busy Norwich road
  3. 6 One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent
  4. 7 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
  5. 8 'A hard pill to take' - Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis
  6. 9 Video shows fire after geese fly into electricity pole
  7. 10 Chief constable describes jailed Norfolk officer's actions as deplorable
Norfolk Weather
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blackbird Close bid to turn land into private garden

'Squatter' couple's planning bid to use patch of land as private garden

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Grey sky over Diss Mere, south Norfolk

Revealed: The most popular places to move to in Norfolk

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Police are searching for the driver of this car in connection with a hit-and-run

Man killed in west Norfolk hit-and-run named

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident on St Giles street.

Norwich Live

Car crashes into shop in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

person