Norfolk to be dry this weekend but getting colder

Published: 11:16 AM October 8, 2021

Saturday is expected to be largely dry in Norfolk. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk is set to be dry this weekend, but things will start to get colder as next week begins.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, Saturday is expected to be largely dry with some mist and fog in the morning.

The afternoon will be dry with large amounts of sunshine. The temperature is expected to be 17C.

Sunday is forecast to be misty and cloudy accompanied by some drizzle around lunchtime.

There is expected to be sunshine in the late evening. Temperatures are not thought to get any higher than 16C.

To start the working week, Monday will be largely dry with some cloud in the morning before the sun arrives later in the afternoon.