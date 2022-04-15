Sunshine start to Easter bank holiday - with more to come!
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
The hottest day of the year so far saw families enjoying the Good Friday sunny weather.
A perfect start to the Easter weekend brought post-pandemic good cheer to Norfolk resorts and attractions as people enjoyed bank holiday festivities or a visit to the beach, basking in warmer temperatures.
In Sheringham an ice cream proved to be popular while the shops, cafes and seafront attractions were busy and people were taking a dip in the sea.
Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said highs had hit 23C making it the warmest day of 2022 thus far, breaking the record of 20.8C from March - though it was a little chillier on the coast.
The Easter weekend will continue with sunshine and temperatures remaining warm for the time of year, said Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest.
Saturday should be the warmest day but Easter Sunday will be settled with extensive sunshine throughout the day, with just a few patches of cloud around.
However, a change is expected later on bank holiday Monday, with cooler and more unsettled weather to come.