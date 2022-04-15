News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Sunshine start to Easter bank holiday - with more to come!

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:07 PM April 15, 2022
Updated: 5:22 PM April 15, 2022
Spencer Small aged 5 and Summer Small aged 4 enjoying their Easter bank holiday in Sheirngham. Pictu

Spencer Small aged 5 and Summer Small aged 4 enjoying their Easter bank holiday in Sheirngham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The hottest day of the year so far saw families enjoying the Good Friday sunny weather.

A perfect start to the Easter weekend brought post-pandemic good cheer to Norfolk resorts and attractions as people enjoyed bank holiday festivities or a visit to the beach, basking in warmer temperatures. 

Sheringham beach. Pictures: Mathew Woodman

Swimmers enjoying a dip on Sheringham beach. - Credit: Mathew Woodman

In Sheringham an ice cream proved to be popular while the shops, cafes and seafront attractions were busy and people were taking a dip in the sea.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said highs had hit 23C making it the warmest day of 2022 thus far, breaking the record of 20.8C from March - though it was a little chillier on the coast.

Rose and Kelvin enjoying the sunshine in Sheirngham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Rose and Kelvin enjoying the sunshine in Sheirngham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Easter weekend will continue with sunshine and temperatures remaining warm for the time of year, said Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest.

Sheringham in the sunshine Easter bank holiday 15.4.22. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Sheringham in the sunshine os the Easter bank holiday. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Saturday should be the warmest day but Easter Sunday will be settled with extensive sunshine throughout the day, with just a few patches of cloud around. 

However, a change is expected later on bank holiday Monday, with cooler and more unsettled weather to come.

Isla, Ewan and Callum enjoying ice cream at Ellies Ice cream shop, Sheringham. Pictures: Brittany Wo

Isla, Ewan and Callum enjoying ice cream at Ellies Ice cream shop, Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

People enjoying the sunshine in Sheirngham. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

People enjoying the sunshine in Sheirngham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Sheringham beach. Pictures: Mathew Woodman

Sunshine at Sheringham as Good Friday proved the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: Mathew Woodman


 

Norfolk

