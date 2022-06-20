News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Gallery

'Ethereal' clouds and Saharan dust cause stunning sunsets across Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:20 PM June 20, 2022
The sunset in Great Yarmouth last night.

The sunset in Great Yarmouth last night. - Credit: Simon Luckman

Beautiful sunsets were seen across Norfolk as the sun shone through altocumulus clouds and Saharan dust caused stunning patterns to form.

A small layer of Saharan dust drifted across the county last night (June 19) to create the hazy scenes.

The sunset in Watton last night.

The sunset in Watton last night. - Credit: Chris Morris

But forecasters say the amount of dust was much smaller than the last wave, which saw cars covered in the "brown rain".

Forecasters say the main cause of dusky sunsets were the altocumulus clouds which are described by the Met Office as "ethereal" and one of the most diverse cloud types.

The sunset over Watton last night.

The sunset over Watton last night. - Credit: Chris Morris

Weatherquest forecaster, Chris Bell, said: "We had a little bit of Saharan dust over the county but nowhere near the concentration we saw last time.

"There's also a bit of high pressure which contributes to the sunsets we've seen as well as slightly lower than usual air quality.

The sunset over Norwich last night.

The sunset over Norwich last night. - Credit: Dan van Belk

"But the main reason for this is the clouds, what causes it is the sun setting underneath these altocumulus clouds, which looks very pretty."

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

General manager designate, Michael Bond, left, with assistant manager, Lewis Mann, at The Feathers in Holt.

Food and Drink | Gallery

North Norfolk pub with rooms to reopen under new owners after huge refurb

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Police begin to search lake for missing man

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police stopping driver

Police catch hundreds of motorists speeding over 70mph

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The "lamb" and harissa flatbread and chick'n burger on the summer menu at Erpingham House in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurant loved by celebs overhauls menu for summer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon