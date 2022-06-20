'Ethereal' clouds and Saharan dust cause stunning sunsets across Norfolk

Gallery

The sunset in Great Yarmouth last night. - Credit: Simon Luckman

Beautiful sunsets were seen across Norfolk as the sun shone through altocumulus clouds and Saharan dust caused stunning patterns to form.

A small layer of Saharan dust drifted across the county last night (June 19) to create the hazy scenes.

The sunset in Watton last night. - Credit: Chris Morris

But forecasters say the amount of dust was much smaller than the last wave, which saw cars covered in the "brown rain".

Forecasters say the main cause of dusky sunsets were the altocumulus clouds which are described by the Met Office as "ethereal" and one of the most diverse cloud types.

The sunset over Watton last night. - Credit: Chris Morris

Weatherquest forecaster, Chris Bell, said: "We had a little bit of Saharan dust over the county but nowhere near the concentration we saw last time.

"There's also a bit of high pressure which contributes to the sunsets we've seen as well as slightly lower than usual air quality.

The sunset over Norwich last night. - Credit: Dan van Belk

"But the main reason for this is the clouds, what causes it is the sun setting underneath these altocumulus clouds, which looks very pretty."