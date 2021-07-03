Warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms across region

Published: 8:51 AM July 3, 2021 Updated: 9:47 AM July 3, 2021

Thunderstorms and rain are expected throughout Saturday. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across Norfolk and Suffolk today.

The Met Office has put in place a yellow weather warning - its second highest - for bad weather throughout Saturday.

It remains in place from 6am on Saturday until midnight.

Forecasters have warned that homes and businesses could face flooding, while public transport could be affected by delays and cancellations.

It comes on a day when pubs and beer gardens around the region are booked up ahead of England's Euro 2021 quarter final clash with Ukraine on Saturday night.