Coastal and river flood warnings remain after blustery weather
PUBLISHED: 06:53 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 10 December 2019
Flood warnings remain in place for parts of Norfolk following a blustery few days.
On Tuesday morning the Environment Agency issued flood warnings for some low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney, including areas in St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles, and for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham.
The flood warnings particularly focused on the overnight tide between Monday and Tuesday.
There were also flooding alerts issued in Norfolk and Suffolk for the coast from Caister to Gorleston, Southwold, and Lowestoft to Bawdsey.