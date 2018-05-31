Search

Advanced search

Coastal and river flood warnings remain after blustery weather

PUBLISHED: 06:53 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 10 December 2019

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the tidal rivers Yare and Waveney. Picture: Archant

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the tidal rivers Yare and Waveney. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk © 2007

Flood warnings remain in place for parts of Norfolk following a blustery few days.

On Tuesday morning the Environment Agency issued flood warnings for some low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney, including areas in St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles, and for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham.

The flood warnings particularly focused on the overnight tide between Monday and Tuesday.

There were also flooding alerts issued in Norfolk and Suffolk for the coast from Caister to Gorleston, Southwold, and Lowestoft to Bawdsey.

Most Read

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists