Flood alerts for Norfolk and Suffolk removed

Flood alerts for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk are no longer in force.

The Environment Agency issued warnings yesterday for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and along the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water.

Parts of the rivers were at risk of flooding at high-tide during the early hours of this morning and members of the public were advised to avoid putting themselves in unnecessary danger.

However, river levels are now well below the flood risk thresholds and the forecast is for no current flood risk from high tides.

The Environment Agency says it will continue to monitor levels closely.