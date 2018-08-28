Weather warning for Norfolk as Storm Erik brings winds of up to 70mph

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire Archant

Strong winds have been battering Norfolk for the second night this week, with Storm Erik expected to bring gusts of as high as 70mph in parts of the region today.

A yellow weather warning has been issued Norfolk this weekend, with gusts of up to 55mph potentially hitting parts of the region. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A yellow weather warning has been issued Norfolk this weekend, with gusts of up to 55mph potentially hitting parts of the region. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Met Office said strong westerly winds can be expected throughout the county for much of Saturday morning and afternoon.

It has issued a yellow warning for large parts of the UK, stating inland gusts of 55mph could be expected “quite widely”.

EAST - WIND: Observed maximum wind gusts for yesterday and today - as expected, on a par with each other (40-50mph widely, locally 55mph)... pic.twitter.com/pubPWTyp1h — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 8, 2019

The Met Office said exposed coastlines and hills – including in the East of England – could experience gusts of up to 70mph.

The weather warning is in place until 3pm on Saturday.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based forecasting service Weatherquest, said the east can expect gusts up to 45mph on Friday night.

He said there could be another peak into Saturday morning where winds will be between 45mph and 55mph.