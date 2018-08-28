Search

Storm Erik to pound Norfolk with gale-force winds

PUBLISHED: 08:44 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 08 February 2019

Storm Erik will bring 50mph gale-force winds to Norfolk this weekend. Picture: Chris Bishop

Storm Erik will bring 50mph gale-force winds to Norfolk this weekend. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Strong winds and wet weather is expected to reach Norfolk this weekend in the first storm of the year.

Storm Erik is set to batter the UK today with powerful gusts expected to reach 70mph along the coast and inland gusts of 50mph.

It is expected to hit the eastern region during Friday afternoon (February 8), with high winds that have swept the county throughout the week to continue over the weekend.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of patchy light rain through the morning which will become more persistent and heavier this afternoon, with a strong southwesterly wind gusting to 50mph at times.

Phil Garner, forecaster for Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “The storm will take two bites at us. There will be cloudy, wet conditions with some heavier rain coming this afternoon. We could see highs of 11C.

“There will be some clearer spells over night and the wind will pick up again tomorrow morning.

“Gusts of between 50mph and 55mph are expected on Saturday but it will stay dry for most of the day.”

Storm Erik could bring slightly warmer temperatures to the region with low double figures on Saturday and highs of 11C.

But there could be further heavy rain going into Sunday morning with strong winds also set to continue.

Mr Garner added: “There will be a strong north-westerly winds on Sunday to end the weekend.

“We wont see any worse conditions that we have seen during the end of the week, but there is enough wind for branches to fall down.

“People should still take care and perhaps leave themselves a little more time when travelling.”

