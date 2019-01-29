East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue
Archant
Weather warnings for snow remain in place in the eastern region.
A Met Office warning for the East of England suggests a flurry of the white stuff was “quite likely” to hit East Anglia late on Tuesday.
Those living on higher ground can expect the most, with meteorologists speculating that as much as 10cm could fall, while those near the coast run the greatest risk of not seeing any.
The yellow weather warning, the least severe, is valid between 9pm on Tuesday and 12pm on Wednesday.
Gritters were out in force on Monday night as temperatures dipped to -3C.
The Met Office said there was a “small chance” of travel delays on roads and power cuts, as well as possible delays or cancellations to rail or air travel.
Dan Holley, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, tweeted a video hoping to answer some questions about the potential incoming snowstorm.
In previous tweets he said the question of whether the region got snow or rain was “very finely-balanced” and that there was a “very low risk” of deposits of more than 5cm, as some forecasts are suggesting.
He added that some places – particularly coastal areas – may not see any lying snow.
The chance of snow is coming from a band of rain pushing eastwards across England during Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Those on higher ground are likely to see more snow. More widely, the Met Office said accumulations of 1-3cm were “quite likely”.