Images show how storm damage impacted Norfolk's National Trust sites

A tree blocked the main road outside of the Blickling Estate, Norfolk. - Credit: Seb Billing

Some of Norfolk's National Trust sites have been badly damaged by the recent storms.

Having been hit by Storm Dudley, Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin within a week, about 30 trees were brought to the ground at National Trust locations across the Felbrigg, Sheringham Park and West Runton estates.

A historic garden wall was brought down in the storms at Blickling. - Credit: Seb Billing

The fallen trees included one ancient beech tree, two other beech trees, about 20 Scots pines and other smaller or individual trees.

Elsewhere in the county, the historic wall linking the Orchard and Bee Garden at Blickling Estate fell due to heavy winds and left the espalier fruit trees as the only trace of the Norfolk red-brick entrance which once stood there.

30 trees were brought to the ground at National Trust sites across the Felbrigg, Sheringham Park and West Runton Estates. - Credit: Richard Daplyn

The trees that were lost on the wider estate included a veteran Oak, Beech trees between 150 and 200-years-old as well as a 50-year-old Ash.

Elsewhere in Norfolk at Oxburgh Hall, an ancient Alder tree fell and damaged the drawbridge into My Lady's Wood, with more trees brought down in this area of woodland and a further three along the path that borders Home Covert.

A fallen Alder tree fell and damaged the drawbridge into My Lady's Wood at Oxburgh Hall. - Credit: Racheal Hunt

Tom Hill, trees and woodlands advisor at the National Trust in the East of England, said: “It’s always incredibly sad to see our places sustain storm damage.

"Severe weather events like these only add further urgency to the National Trust's plans to establish 20 million new trees by 2030, to help mitigate the impacts of global climate change and net biodiversity loss. If scientists’ predictions are correct, we can expect storms like these to become more frequent and even more intense over the years ahead.

The fallen trees included one ancient beech tree, two other beech trees, about 20 Scots pines and other smaller or individual trees. - Credit: Richard Daplyn

“Many of the trees we're losing have stood as important landmarks and habitats for centuries and you could argue that they're irreplaceable in terms of what they offer to us and the world around them.

“It will take us several centuries to restore such incredible natural features and there's no time to lose if future generations are to enjoy trees as old and beautiful as those we've just lost.”

The National Trust is asking supporters to donate what they can to its Woodlands fundraising appeal to help the charity with restoration now and in the future.

To donate, click here.