Most of Norfolk could be set for tropical night

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:39 PM July 18, 2022
Sunset over Norwich looking west from St James Hill.

Most of Norfolk could be in for a tropical night - Credit: Archant

Most of Norfolk could be set for a restless night's sleep tonight (Monday) as warm temperatures continue into the evening.

Following on from the day's scorching weather conditions which saw highs of 36C in some parts of the county, a tropical night could be on the cards for many.

Tropical nights are caused by prolonged hot spells where temperatures remain over 20C for 24 hours.

Zoe Johnson, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "A tropical night is likely in most parts of the region because the majority of places will struggle to get below 20C on Monday night."

The hottest place in Norfolk on Monday was Tibenham at 36.3C, which was closely followed by Martham at 36.2C.

But Ms Johnson experts the 2019 record of 36.5C at Marham to be beaten on Tuesday - with highs of up to 41C predicted.

Parts of Norfolk had been issued the first ever red weather warning for extreme heat while the UK Health and Security Agency announced a national emergency last week.

