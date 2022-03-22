Norfolk set for sunny weather as temperatures near 20C

Norfolk and Suffolk are set for a warm day as weather experts said temperatures could near 20C.

According to Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, many areas are set for sunshine on Tuesday (March 22) and will experience highs of 19C.

Adam Drury, of Weatherquest, said: "It's going to be feel fairly warm in the sunshine away from coastal areas.

"Temperatures will be around 18C, 19C across Norfolk throughout the day."

And while the sun is due to stick around for the next few days, cloudier skies are expected by the weekend.

He added: "The weather will cool down later on in the week but it'll still be largely dry with some sunshine around."

In fact, Norfolk is expected to be warmer than Ibiza this week as the Spanish island will only see highs of 16C, with rain predicted for most of the week.

But Norfolk's weather still has a bit to do to beat the overall county record in the month of March which was reported as being 23.9C in Weybourne in 2021.