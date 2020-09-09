Indian summer? Temperatures to hit mid-20s
PUBLISHED: 10:38 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 09 September 2020
Autumn is upon us, but it looks as though summer is staging a fightback.
For after a relatively grey start to September, we can look forward to a surge in temperatures.
Next week, it will feel like a mini-Indian summer as the Met Office forecasts highs in Norfolk of 24C from Monday, peaking at 26C on Tuesday.
It reports that the weather will be clear, with sunny skies, but with the warmer weather, there could be some thundery activity.
Over the course of this week, there will be some overcast skies but there is no rain forecast, with temperatures stable in the late teens and early 20s.
