Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans Archant

A number of Norfolk schools have been forced to close today after being robbed of power by Storm Ciara.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As winds of more than 60mph hit the county on Sunday, UK Power Networks has been experiencing a range of issues across Norfolk with almost 5,000 households without power.

And as a result, four Norfolk schools have already announced they will be unable to open to pupils, due to a lack of electricity caused by the storm.

Garboldisham Church Primary School and Rudham Church of England Primary Academy were the first to announce they will be closed today - Monday, February 10, as UK Power Networks works to get them both back on the grid.

A statement from the school in Rudham posted on Norfolk County Council's website said: "No power in school and not expected to be restored until 3.30 to 4.30pm. Therefore we have to close."

Erpingham VC Primary School is without power, Internet, phones and heating so will close as will Stibbard All Saints CE VA Primary School.

You may also want to watch:

With power cuts widespread across the county, it is anticipated that further schools could also be forced to close - though at this stage just the aforementioned pair have confirmed their closures.

As of 7.20am the following closures have been confirmed:

- Erpingham VC Primary School

- Garboldisham Church Primary School

- Rudham Church of England Primary Academy

- Stibbard All Saints CE VA Primary School

MORE: Flood warnings in place in wake of Storm Ciara