Flood warnings remain in place across Norfolk

Flood alerts remain in place for a number of Norfolk rivers following heavy rain over the Christmas period.

In some areas, up to 100 centimetres of water is reported to be covering roads.

Welney Causeway's water levels remain high following heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency (EA) says it expects the flooding to affect the A1101 Wash Road at Welney.

A spokesman said: "Due to the uneven surface of the road, water may be deeper in places. The Environment Agency are liaising with Norfolk Highways, who have decided to close the road."

Its response staff are monitoring the situation.

River levels remain high at causeways in Cambridgeshire which may affect the Hundred Foot Washes, near Downham Market.

Levels have risen between 86 and 100 centimetres.

Incident response staff at monitoring the situation and ask people to avoid contact with flood water.

An alert for minor flooding at River Bure, Ant and Thurne, River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

An EA spokesman is concerned about flooding of minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths.

The alert has now been removed.

An alert for The River Thet and Little Ouse River has been removed after river levels fell.