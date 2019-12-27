Search

Advanced search

Flood warnings remain in place across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:34 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 27 December 2019

Flooding alerts have reduced on Norfolk rivers. Picture: Environment Agency

Flooding alerts have reduced on Norfolk rivers. Picture: Environment Agency

Archant

Flood alerts remain in place for a number of Norfolk rivers following heavy rain over the Christmas period.

In some areas, up to 100 centimetres of water is reported to be covering roads.

Welney Causeway's water levels remain high following heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency (EA) says it expects the flooding to affect the A1101 Wash Road at Welney.

A spokesman said: "Due to the uneven surface of the road, water may be deeper in places. The Environment Agency are liaising with Norfolk Highways, who have decided to close the road."

Its response staff are monitoring the situation.

You may also want to watch:

River levels remain high at causeways in Cambridgeshire which may affect the Hundred Foot Washes, near Downham Market.

Levels have risen between 86 and 100 centimetres.

Incident response staff at monitoring the situation and ask people to avoid contact with flood water.

An alert for minor flooding at River Bure, Ant and Thurne, River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.

An EA spokesman is concerned about flooding of minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths.

The alert has now been removed.

An alert for The River Thet and Little Ouse River has been removed after river levels fell.

Most Read

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Tim Krul delivers brutal home truths on City’s relegation plight

Tim Krul admits Norwich City face a major uphill battle to survive in the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Run Anglia: How Bure Valley Harriers’ pair became part of Norfolk’s running royalty

Brenda and Dave Hutcheon - coaches at Bure Valley Harriers. Picture: Brenda Hutcheon

Plaque could be made to remember Norfolk’s Singing Postman

Allan Smethurst aka the Singing Postman. submitted by Keith Skipper

Warning of delays during ‘burst water main’ repairs

Emergency repair works are being carried out on Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Parts of Norwich’s ring road to close during months of roadworks

The city morning rush hour traffic on Colman Road, the A140 ring road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists