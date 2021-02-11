News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Video

Watch: Families' slips and trips in the Storm Darcy snow

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 4:50 PM February 11, 2021   
Lillian and Violette enjoying the snow in Nordelph.

Lillian and Violette enjoying the snow in Nordelph. - Credit: Charlotte Louise Cornish

Families and pets have been making the most of the snowy weather brought on by Storm Darcy.

And as this #Snowfails video shows, people have also been having the odd funny slip-up in the wintry conditions.

But despite the sledge falls and unfortunate snowball fights, the frivolity has helped some people temporarily forget about day-to-day pressures caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

If you have any weather pictures and videos you would like to share with us, email newsdesk@archant.co.uk

Norfolk Weather

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way along a snow covered road

More snow and -10C temperatures on the way

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow

More snow expected to fall across Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Trower

Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus