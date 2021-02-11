Video
Watch: Families' slips and trips in the Storm Darcy snow
Published: 4:50 PM February 11, 2021
- Credit: Charlotte Louise Cornish
Families and pets have been making the most of the snowy weather brought on by Storm Darcy.
And as this #Snowfails video shows, people have also been having the odd funny slip-up in the wintry conditions.
But despite the sledge falls and unfortunate snowball fights, the frivolity has helped some people temporarily forget about day-to-day pressures caused by the coronavirus lockdown.
If you have any weather pictures and videos you would like to share with us, email newsdesk@archant.co.uk
