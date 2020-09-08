Earthquake detected by Norfolk research station felt in Norwich

The tremor was detected at Castle Acre in Norfolk Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

An earthquake felt across parts of southern England today was felt in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake happened in Bedfordshire this morning.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) is investigating the tremor, which was picked up by its recording station at Castle Acre, near Swaffham.

Richard Luckett, a seismologist with the BGS, said the quake was a relatively large one, but it was “unlikely” to have been felt in Norfolk.

He said: “In general it would be felt strongly within 10 - 20kms of the earthquake.”

But Stewart Damonsing, a business development officer with North Norfolk council, said he felt it at his home in Norwich.

“Did anyone else in Norfolk feel this,” he tweeted “I live in Norwich and heard the glasses on my shelves rattle.”

The BGS said the Norfolk station was the nearest in its network of sensors to the epicentre of the quake, which was felt more than 90 miles away in the region of Leighton Buzzard at around 8.45am.

Local police said they were taking a “large” number of calls from concerned members of the public.

Witnesses told the PA news agency they felt “strong” shaking during the tremor.

Usha Chapman from Luton said: “I was on a video call with my mum when I felt a sideways push. The door rattled and the TV fixed to the wall also rattled.

“It lasted for five seconds.”

Bedfordshire Police said no injuries had been reported.

The force said in a tweet: “Our control room are currently experiencing a large number of calls due to an earthquake which was felt across the county. We have currently received no reports of any injuries or major structural damage.”

Norfolk police said they had not received any calls abut the earthquake.

One person in Aylesbury wrote online that their house shook “as if it was hit by a vehicle”.

Another from Dacorum in Hertfordshire said: “Short quick quiet boom like an explosion.”

Mr Luckett said with a magnitude of 3.3, the quake was a relatively large one.

“We expect about two this size in the UK every year,” he said. “For every three you get 10 twos and 100 ones.”

He added the equipment at Castle Acre was so sensitive it could detect earthquakes on the other side of the world.

Did you feel the earthquake? E-mail newsdesk@archant.co.uk.