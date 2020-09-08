Search

Advanced search

Earthquake detected by Norfolk research station felt in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:05 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 08 September 2020

The tremor was detected at Castle Acre in Norfolk Picture: Sonya Duncan

The tremor was detected at Castle Acre in Norfolk Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

An earthquake felt across parts of southern England today was felt in Norwich.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake happened in Bedfordshire this morning.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) is investigating the tremor, which was picked up by its recording station at Castle Acre, near Swaffham.

Richard Luckett, a seismologist with the BGS, said the quake was a relatively large one, but it was “unlikely” to have been felt in Norfolk.

He said: “In general it would be felt strongly within 10 - 20kms of the earthquake.”

But Stewart Damonsing, a business development officer with North Norfolk council, said he felt it at his home in Norwich.

“Did anyone else in Norfolk feel this,” he tweeted “I live in Norwich and heard the glasses on my shelves rattle.”

The BGS said the Norfolk station was the nearest in its network of sensors to the epicentre of the quake, which was felt more than 90 miles away in the region of Leighton Buzzard at around 8.45am.

Local police said they were taking a “large” number of calls from concerned members of the public.

Witnesses told the PA news agency they felt “strong” shaking during the tremor.

Usha Chapman from Luton said: “I was on a video call with my mum when I felt a sideways push. The door rattled and the TV fixed to the wall also rattled.

“It lasted for five seconds.”

Bedfordshire Police said no injuries had been reported.

The force said in a tweet: “Our control room are currently experiencing a large number of calls due to an earthquake which was felt across the county. We have currently received no reports of any injuries or major structural damage.”

Norfolk police said they had not received any calls abut the earthquake.

One person in Aylesbury wrote online that their house shook “as if it was hit by a vehicle”.

Another from Dacorum in Hertfordshire said: “Short quick quiet boom like an explosion.”

Mr Luckett said with a magnitude of 3.3, the quake was a relatively large one.

“We expect about two this size in the UK every year,” he said. “For every three you get 10 twos and 100 ones.”

He added the equipment at Castle Acre was so sensitive it could detect earthquakes on the other side of the world.

Did you feel the earthquake? E-mail newsdesk@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

New Halloween attraction with horror mazes announced for Norfolk

Nightmares in Norfolk launches this Halloween with four horror mazes Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to save village pub raises £200,000 in three weeks

Alex Begg with Laura Cross and her son Freddie in front of the Swan at Gressenhall. Laura is wearing a virtual reality headset, which has been programmed so that people can see plans of how the pub will look. Picture: Tony Buckingham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Linnets fixtures released: Season begins with home game for King’s Lynn Town

King's Lynn Town's fixtures are out Picture: Ian Burt

Earthquake detected by Norfolk research station felt in Norwich

The tremor was detected at Castle Acre in Norfolk Picture: Sonya Duncan

Cocktail bar in Norwich named ‘best in UK’

A Norwich cocktail bar has been named the best in the UK. Pic: submitted

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant