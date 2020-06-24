Norfolk touches 30C on hottest day of the year
PUBLISHED: 22:21 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:21 24 June 2020
Scorching temperatures saw parts of Norfolk bask in almost 30C temperatures as the UK officially recorded its warmest day of the year so far.
Temperatures at Santon Downham, near Thetford, were officially recorded as 29.4C on Wednesday, while at Houghton Hall it was 29.1C.
Parts of west Norfolk also saw temperatures of 29C, while Norwich recorded 28C and it was slightly cooler on the north Norfolk coast at 28C in Weybourne and 25C in Cromer.
Dan Holley, a forecaster of Norwich-based Weatherquest said: “Cromer is often more exposed to the sea breeze, so generally doesn’t quite reach the max temps that Weybourne does. Weybourne went from 28C to 21C in just one hour at lunchtime.”
The Met Office said the highest temperature in the UK was 32.6C (90.7F) at London’s Heathrow Airport.
In Northolt in west London and Kew Gardens in the south-west of the capital, the temperature hit 31.5C (88.7F).
Hot weather is expected to continue with forecasters expect temperatures to reach around 33C (91.4F) in some parts of the country and people are being warned to take care in the sun.
The Met Office raised the level to three on Wednesday, as health authorities encouraged those most vulnerable - many of whom have been shielding during the lockdown - to protect themselves amid the “exceptionally hot weather forecast this week”.
Thursday is forecast to be another very warm or hot day with plenty of sunshine. Still a little breezy and cooler along the coast though, the wind picking up inland during the evening. Maximum temperature is predicted to be 31C.
