Strong winds to continue as police issue flooding and debris warning

Police have issued a warning over flooding and debris with strong winds set to continue overnight. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Strong winds caused by Storm Barra are set to continue overnight as police warn drivers to watch out for potential flooding and debris on the road.

Forecasters have said Norfolk can expect to see winds of up to 45mph overnight, with the strongest winds of up to 60mph set to hit the county this afternoon with Great Yarmouth due to be hit the hardest.

A weather warning from Norfolk police this afternoon said drivers should allow extra time if they are planning to travel tonight as they could run into flooding, standing water and debris.

The warning read: "We are forecast another wet and windy night, as storm Barra is heading our way.

"It is likely some roads will be flooded and there may be debris in the road.

"If you are planning any journey allow for extra time to get there, slow down and #DriveToArrive."

Adam Dury from Weatherquest said he did not expect conditions to get worse as the night went on, although he said winds would still be strong enough to lead to debris.

He said: "The main winds will come this afternoon, but they will ease down tonight, although we'll still be seeing wind gusts of between 30 and 45 mph, so it will still be windy overnight.

"Even though the main winds will come this afternoon there will still be a chance of debris in the road.

"I wouldn't say that it's going to get any worse overnight. If anything it's going to get better because it's going to be dry. All the heavy rain will happen this afternoon."

Mr Dury said that from tomorrow morning the storm would begin to die down, with temperatures potentially reaching 12 degrees by the weekend.

He added: "In the morning it will be dry first thing, although it'll still probably be blustery and there might be an area of rain, but it'll just be light to moderate.

"Gusts might creep up again on tomorrow morning to 50mph, but then we'll start to see lighter winds from daytime on Wednesday.

"Even though the low pressure associated with Storm Barra does stick around, it's slowly slowing and then temperatures will be getting warmer by the weekend."







