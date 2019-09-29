Search

Crashes on A47 as police urged drivers to take extra care amid heavy rain

29 September, 2019 - 19:05
Two crashes happened at on the A47 at Postwick amid heavy rain on Sunday. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Two crashes happened at on the A47 at Postwick amid heavy rain on Sunday. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers on Norfolk's roads have been urged to take extra care, as heavy rainfall sweeps over the county.

Torrential rain has made driving difficult, including on major roads such as the A47 and A140, over the course of Sunday, September 29.

Police were called to a crash on the A47 at Postwick this evening and, while they were there, another happened on the opposite side of the road due to the standing water after the heavy downpour.

Nobody was hurt in either crash, in which the road had to be closed while emergency services attended, but police urged people to slow down.

The A47 was also badly flooded on the slip road at the showground and near the Easton roundabout, while drivers reported floodwater on the A11.

Inspector Chris Tompkins, of Norfolk Constabulary, urged drivers to exercise caution.

He said: "There's some deep water out there on the roads and there have been some issues. We would urge drivers to take extra care and to drive to arrive.

"The problem today has been that it's rained and then it's got sunny again, so drivers speed up again. So there have been some problems on roads such as the A47 and A140.

When driving in rain, police advise:

-Increase your distance from the vehicle in front and be prepared to move further back if your visibility gets worse.

-Make sure your windscreen wipers are in good working order.

-Beware of slippery road surfaces, especially if the rain follows a long dry spell.

-Watch out for puddles and areas of flooding.

Some of Norfolk's coastal roads and footpaths could be flooded today with high tides forecast.

Hunstanton promenade could flood, along with beaches, roads and footpaths across the west Norfolk coast, with the environment agency warning that the area could flood up to two hours before or after the expected time.

Flood alerts are also in place for the coastline between Old Hunstanton and Cley and also between East Cley and Kelling Hard including Salthouse.

The Environment Agency said it expects to see water on some roads and paths and on beaches and the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.

Beach Road in Cley and Salthouse is expected to be flooded and footpaths in the area's marshland are also expected to be inaccessible.

A flood alert is also in place for King's Lynn, West Lynn and around the Wash frontage, with the seafront and promenade likely to flood, however flooding to properties is not forecast.

The Environment Agency urged the public to take care on coastal roads, car parks and footpaths and added that it would continue to monitor the situation.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Five Flood Alerts are currently in place for Norfolk. These cover King`s Lynn, West Lynn and The Wash frontage; the coast from Heacham to north of King`s Lynn the coast at Hunstanton; the coast from Old Hunstanton, to and including Cley; and the coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse.

"High tides, a tidal surge and strong northerly winds will make water levels higher than usual for this evening's tide. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves, sea spray and debris could be dangerous.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are liaising with the local authority, which is closing the flood gates.

"Similar coastal conditions are expected to continue into the middle of the week.

"The Environment Agency provide a free service across England to warn of the risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and groundwater. You can sign up to receive flood warnings by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or visiting www.gov.uk/flood."

