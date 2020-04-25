Search

People urged to stay home despite warm weekend weather predicted

PUBLISHED: 09:52 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 25 April 2020

Norwich city centre during the Covid-19 lockdown. John Lewis and empty streets. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The public has been urged to stay at home during the UK’s fifth weekend under lockdown, as temperatures in the east of England are expected to remain high.

An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during the Covid-19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANAn empty Great Yarmouth seafront during the Covid-19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Forecasters have predicted warm conditions for most of the country over the weekend, prompting concerns about the “danger” that people may defy the restrictions on movement which began on March 23.

During Friday’s Downing Street press conference, transport secretary Grant Shapps urged people to stay at home despite apparent improvements in the crisis.

Mr Shapps said: “The country has done incredibly well in adhering to social distancing and there is a danger as we go into yet another warm sunny weekend that people think that perhaps these graphs are showing that the peak is over.

“It isn’t over, we’re riding perhaps, we hope, a downward trend but it is by no means, no means established yet.”

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYQuiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Much of Norfolk woke to widespread low cloud on Saturday morning, but according to the Met Office this will mostly burn away except in some coastal areas.

Sunny conditions are expected to follow, with temperatures rising up to a high of 18C.

Tonight’s forecast predicts dry conditions to continue into tonight, though temperatures could plummet to as low as 1C in some rural areas with patchy fog forming.

A cyclist rides along an empty A149 coast road at Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopA cyclist rides along an empty A149 coast road at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday will likely be the warmer of the two days – the mercury could hit 21C in some areas after early fog clears.

Questions have repeatedly been raised about when the country will move out of lockdown, as well as raising concerns about the method when the time comes.

Mr Shapps said: “When people ask me when will the measures, the social distancing, the stay at home measures, be altered, my answer in some ways is that some of this lies in your own hands.

“The more we adhere to it and are strict about the social distancing that is required, the faster that decision will be able to be made.”

Topic Tags:

