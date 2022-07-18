Norfolk sees temperatures of up to 36C - but could soar to 41C tomorrow
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Norfolk narrowly missed out on breaking its record temperature on Monday despite an eye-watering 36.3C scorcher.
But experts at Weatherquest expect the 2019 record of 36.5C at Marham to be smashed on Tuesday with highs of up to 41C predicted.
Just after 4pm, Zoe Johnson, a forecaster from Weatherquest, confirmed the hottest place in Norfolk was Tibenham at 36.3C.
She said: "It was very close but the record still stands.
"We've probably reached the peak of the heat for the day but it will get even hotter tomorrow."
After Tibenham, the second hottest place in Norfolk was the 32.6C recorded at Marham.
But Ms Johnson added that although the record was not broken on Monday, temperatures are set to go up a gear on Tuesday.
"There are predictions of between 40-41C in west Norfolk tomorrow," she said.
Some revellers enjoyed the sunny conditions by visiting parks or having a water fight during the heatwave. While in Wymondham, alpacas cooled off by getting a hose down.
Parts of Norfolk had been issued the first ever red weather warning for extreme heat while the UK Health and Security Agency declared a national emergency last week.
A red weather warning is only put in place when a heatwave is so severe and prolonged that it could impact the UK's health and social care system.
The heatwave led to the closures of several schools in Norfolk on Monday (July 18), including one where the artificial turf in the playground reached 50C, with some to close for a second day on Tuesday.
On Monday afternoon, Anglian Water said that some of its customers in Happisburgh, Lessingham and the surrounding areas had very low water pressure.
The company said that it is due to demand for water being "very high at the moment".
Some schools in west Norfolk were forced to close due to ongoing issues with water supply in the area.
On Monday afternoon, Greater Anglia advised that trains are running at reduced speed on all lines across its network with disruption expected until 2am.
Across the border, the mercury hit 38.1C in Santon Downham in Suffolk, which broke the county's record.
The Met Office is also warning that temperatures overnight into Tuesday are holding up in the low to mid 20s in most of Norfolk which would mean a 'tropical night' for many across the region.