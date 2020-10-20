Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain and flooding

A weather warning is in place across Norfolk with forecasts of heavy rain that could see flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a ‘yellow’ warning as Storm Barbara makes its way towards the UK from Spain.

Forecasters say a large band of heavy rain will sweep across southern England with downfalls that may cause flooding and problems on the roads.

The ‘yellow’ warning covers the period from 3am on Wednesday (October 21) through to 2pm tomorrow afternoon.

It is predicted to be a “very wet start to the day” with bands of heavy rain in the area and a moderate to strong breeze.

The Met Office warning states: “Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.”