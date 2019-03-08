Search

More than 24 hours of wet weather to hit region as thunderstorm warning issued

PUBLISHED: 16:39 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 18 June 2019

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for East Anglia. Picture: LIZ BRAY

LIZ BRAY

The region is braced for thunderstorms, torrential rain and flooding as more weather warnings have been put in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: The Met OfficeThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: The Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for East Anglia - as well as the South East, East Midlands and parts of the North East - as strong winds and lightning strikes are also expected.

The wet weather is set to hit the region at around 6pm on Tuesday evening and will continue until around 9pm on Wednesday night.

Forecasters say there will possibly be a dry period for a time on Tuesday night before further outbreaks of rain spread north, turning heavy and thundery in places with minimum temperatures of 11C.

Forecasters have said the storms and floods could cause power cuts, train and bus delays and disruption for drivers.

The warning states: "Thunderstorms may develop, bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

The Met Office warning adds: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

UK Power Networks said on Twitter that it was preparing for the forecast of heavy rain and lightning across the East of England and advised residents to check its website for advice and local updates at ukpowernetworks.co.uk/powercut.

On Wednesday, there will be outbreaks of heavy and thundery rain clearing northeast of the region during the morning, although the afternoon will remain cloudy and muggy with further showers and temperatures reaching highs of 23C.

According to the Met Office, the weather is due to improve on Thursday, June 20, with sunshine forecast for most of the day.

Forecasters at the Met Office say: "Breezy on Thursday with sunny intervals and scattered showers. Largely dry Friday and Saturday with sunny spells and light winds. Becoming increasingly warm."

