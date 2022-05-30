What is the weather going to be like in Norfolk over the jubilee weekend?

Many people will take part in street parties as part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Archant

With many people expected to gather to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week, the weather is set to be largely dry in Norfolk over the bank holiday weekend.

According to a spokesman for Norwich-based Weatherquest, on Thursday, June 2, the county will see highs of between 18C and 19C with sunny spells.

But there may be a slight breeze and it will likely be cooler near the coast with temperatures around 15C.

On day two of the celebrations on Friday, June 3, the forecast is mostly dry with a slight chance of showers in west Norfolk.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne - Credit: PA

There could be highs of 20C inland, but nearer the coast it will be cooler.

Saturday, June 4, is likely to be cloudier with less sunshine and the prospect of some rain.

The forecaster at Weatherquest also confirmed there is likely to be a strong breeze but temperatures could still reach 20C inland.

Rounding off the celebrations on Sunday, June 5, the weather is expected to be dry again with temperatures between 16C and 17C.