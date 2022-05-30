News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

What is the weather going to be like in Norfolk over the jubilee weekend?

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:44 AM May 30, 2022
Patriotically-dressed party-goers help celebrate the Queen's birthday at Sheringham. Picture: KAREN

Many people will take part in street parties as part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Archant

With many people expected to gather to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week, the weather is set to be largely dry in Norfolk over the bank holiday weekend.

According to a spokesman for Norwich-based Weatherquest, on Thursday, June 2, the county will see highs of between 18C and 19C with sunny spells.

But there may be a slight breeze and it will likely be cooler near the coast with temperatures around 15C.

On day two of the celebrations on Friday, June 3, the forecast is mostly dry with a slight chance of showers in west Norfolk.

Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne - Credit: PA

There could be highs of 20C inland, but nearer the coast it will be cooler.

Saturday, June 4, is likely to be cloudier with less sunshine and the prospect of some rain.

The forecaster at Weatherquest also confirmed there is likely to be a strong breeze but temperatures could still reach 20C inland. 

Rounding off the celebrations on Sunday, June 5, the weather is expected to be dry again with temperatures between 16C and 17C.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Broads Authority

Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones before th

Updated

EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon