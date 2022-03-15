Norfolk is hotter than Athens as region basks in glorious spring weather
- Credit: Archant 2022
Spring has certainly sprung in Norfolk with temperatures on Tuesday higher than in Athens and Marbella.
People in the county lapped up the sunshine with visits to parks for picnics, with flowers such as daffodils and crocuses starting to bloom all around.
Temperatures of 15C were recorded near Thetford and according to a Weatherquest spokesman, the warm weather is set to continue later this week.
Meteorologist Dan Holley said: "Tomorrow will be the only fly in the ointment and will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, the heaviest of which in the afternoon.
"Although we will still see some bright spells during the day.
"The rest of the week is looking much better with lots of dry and sunny weather and temperatures will reach similar highs of 16C.
"An easterly breeze will develop which will make it feel cooler if caught in the wind.
"Overall, we will be enjoying a fairly settled and dry spell of weather."