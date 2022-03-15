News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk is hotter than Athens as region basks in glorious spring weather

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:32 PM March 15, 2022
Brochet, an 18-month-old rescue Shar Pei, enjoying the sunshine and daffodils at Chapelfield Gardens

Brochet, an 18-month-old rescue Shar Pei, enjoying the sunshine and daffodils at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2022

Spring has certainly sprung in Norfolk with temperatures on Tuesday higher than in Athens and Marbella.

Daffodils coming out at Lynford Arboretum Byline: Sonya Duncan

Daffodils coming out at Lynford Arboretum Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People in the county lapped up the sunshine with visits to parks for picnics, with flowers such as daffodils and crocuses starting to bloom all around.

NUA students get together in the spring sunshine to picnic at Chapelfield Gardens. From left, Henry

NUA students get together in the spring sunshine to picnic at Chapelfield Gardens. From left, Henry Hunter, Myles Ashforth, Lauren Tao, and Elle Hart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2022

Temperatures of 15C were recorded near Thetford and according to a Weatherquest spokesman, the warm weather is set to continue later this week.

Meteorologist Dan Holley said: "Tomorrow will be the only fly in the ointment and will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, the heaviest of which in the afternoon.

Friends get together to chat in the spring sunshine at Chapelfield Gardens. From left, Marketa Sitar

Friends get together to chat in the spring sunshine at Chapelfield Gardens. From left, Marketa Sitarova, Pierre Ouzerdine, and Julia Gibbons. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant 2022

"Although we will still see some bright spells during the day.

"The rest of the week is looking much better with lots of dry and sunny weather and temperatures will reach similar highs of 16C.

"An easterly breeze will develop which will make it feel cooler if caught in the wind.

"Overall, we will be enjoying a fairly settled and dry spell of weather."

