Temperatures top 24C as region basks in warm weather

A fundraiser enjoys the sunshine at a fayre for Harry Deeba in Taverham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The region basked in unseasonably warm temperatures on Easter Saturday as the mercury soared to 24C.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

EAST: It's the warmest day of the year so far, with Santon Downham leading the way at 24.3C in this region. This also makes it the warmest day in the region since 13th October 2018. The average for this time of year is 14C.

The UK record for 'Easter' Saturday is 29.4C ️ pic.twitter.com/TyJzXfZykN — Dan Holley (@danholley_) April 20, 2019

Santon Downham saw the warmest temperature in Norfolk and Suffolk, hitting 24.3C, considerably above the average temperature for this time of year, 14C.

But while inland areas basked, it was chillier at the coast, with temperatures as low as 12C near Sheringham.

Dan Holley, a forecaster for Weatherquest, said the record temperature for Easter Saturday was 29.4C.

Most of the rest of the country saw temperatures a few degrees lower than Santon Downham, although Londoners enjoyed 25C.