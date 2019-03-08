Search

Temperatures top 24C as region basks in warm weather

PUBLISHED: 20:12 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:12 20 April 2019

A fundraiser enjoys the sunshine at a fayre for Harry Deeba in Taverham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The region basked in unseasonably warm temperatures on Easter Saturday as the mercury soared to 24C.

Santon Downham saw the warmest temperature in Norfolk and Suffolk, hitting 24.3C, considerably above the average temperature for this time of year, 14C.

But while inland areas basked, it was chillier at the coast, with temperatures as low as 12C near Sheringham.

Dan Holley, a forecaster for Weatherquest, said the record temperature for Easter Saturday was 29.4C.

Most of the rest of the country saw temperatures a few degrees lower than Santon Downham, although Londoners enjoyed 25C.

