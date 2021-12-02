News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:36 AM December 2, 2021
Updated: 8:08 AM December 2, 2021
A light dusting of snow on the Fisher Fleet in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

File photo of a light dusting of snow on the Fisher Fleet in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk County Council is urging motorists to "take care when driving" this morning due to wintry conditions in the region.

Parts of Norfolk have seen snow fall this morning and there is a Met Office weather warning currently in place for ice

Snow has been seen in north and west Norfolk with Hunstanton, North Walsham and Fakenham all receiving a light covering.

Wintry weather has also been reported in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Long Stratton, Lowestoft and Wymondham.

Weather conditions have prompted Norfolk County Council to issue a warning to drivers urging them to drive carefully.

A statement from the council said: "Please be careful over the coming 24 hours as wintry showers will lead to icy stretches tonight and into Thursday as reported by the Met Office."

The council's gritters are also out on the county's roads this morning.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place until 10am this morning and covers all of Norfolk and Waveney. 

