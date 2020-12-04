Heavy rain prompts flood warnings as first snow forecast to fall

Published: 7:31 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 8:26 AM December 4, 2020

Heavy rain and the first snow of the winter are being forecast amid a weather warning for motorists due to flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the region, including parts of south and west Norfolk, with rain, sleet and snow leading to tricky travel due to surface water and possible slushy accumulations.

Snow falling in Bury St Edmunds this morning. - Credit: Archant

Forecasters said to expect widespread spray and surface water on roads that could make journey times longer. Bus and train services may also be affected with journey times taking longer.

Snow may be briefly heavy in places, reducing visibility and leading to slippery surfaces, the Met Office warned.

EAST: Rain has turned to wet snow in parts of Essex, Hertfordshire and S Cambridgeshire so far, and this risk will extend northwards into west Suffolk, west Norfolk and N / NE Cambridgeshire through this morning. Some slushy accumulations of 1-5cm will be possible in this zone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/U5qyu1htFX — Dan Holley (@danholley_) December 4, 2020

Snow is already falling in parts of Suffolk and north Essex this morning with people waking up to white coverings in Braintree, Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds.

Motorists reported snow falling in Brandon. Sleet and snow is also slowing traffic on the A11 heading towards Barton Mills.

However it is expected to be more sleet than snow when it falls in Norfolk.

The rain, sleet and snow is expected to clear through the morning, leaving some brighter but breezier conditions for most in the afternoon with some isolated showers.

Dan Holley, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest. - Credit: Archant

Dan Holley, forecaster with Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “Latest data continues to suggest rain on Friday morning may turn to sleet and wet snow in places, much of this dependent on precipitation intensity.

“In most areas snow will struggle to settle, although a slushy 1-3cm may be possible locally, especially in west Suffolk, north and east Cambridgeshire and parts of west Norfolk.”

Snow shower over the A47 at Colney.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Meanwhile heavy rain over the past 24-hours has caused problems with flooding, with rush-hour drivers advised to be careful.

Flooding has already caused widespread problems including in Thorpe End where the driver of a Mini got struck in flood water in Green Lanes.

Heavy rain could see flooding on roads. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts - Credit: Archant

In Yelverton flood water has caused problems in Slade Lane and Back Lane. Fire crews were called to an accident on the A146 at shortly before 7am.

In Besthorpe another accident saw police and firefighters from Attleborough and Wymondham attend an accident on the Bunwell Road, with one casualty having to be released from a vehicle.