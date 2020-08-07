‘Help us help you’ - warning from rescue teams ahead of weekend heatwave

Emergency services, including Cromer RNLI, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant Archant

Emergency services are urging the public to behave responsibly as Norfolk and Waveney prepares to sizzle in sweltering weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk and Waveney are set to experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 35C. Picture: Denise Bradley Norfolk and Waveney are set to experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 35C. Picture: Denise Bradley

Temperatures are set to skyrocket today, reaching between 34C and 35C in parts of the region.

And with tropical conditions expected to continue tomorrow and Sunday, emergency responders have warned people not to get carried away.

Emergency services, including Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant Emergency services, including Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

It follows a weekend which saw coastal rescue teams inundated with callouts, including to an island off the north Norfolk coast on which 14 visitors were cut off by the tide and stranded.

Elsewhere, the county’s fire service dealt with a huge blaze in Thetford Forest, believed to have been caused by a discarded glass bottle.

Emergency services have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant Emergency services have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

Ahead of a weekend that could be one of Britain’s hottest ever, Colin Plumber, coxswain with Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, said: “There is nothing better than going to the beach and it is lovely for families, but it really can be a dangerous environment.

“If you go to the beach you should only go in the water near lifeboat posts and leave inflatables at home because they are nothing but a source of problems.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay safe and take home litter after a discarded glass bottle caused a vast fire in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk FRS Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay safe and take home litter after a discarded glass bottle caused a vast fire in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk FRS

You may also want to watch:

“The best advice I can give when it comes to swimming out further is not to - unless you are a professional.”

Emergency services, including Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant Emergency services, including Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

Audrey Smith, spokesman for Cromer RNLI, added: “What’s important is that people take care in the water. It’s simple: if you don’t know this shoreline, don’t go swimming.

“By all means go in the water to cool off, but don’t go far out and make sure someone knows where you are.”

Norfolk and Waveney are set to experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 35C. Picture: Mick Howes Norfolk and Waveney are set to experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 35C. Picture: Mick Howes

Meanwhile, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s latest warning to stay safe and take home litter comes after a vast blaze destroyed a 14,000sq/m area of Thetford Forest.

Several pumps, a water carrier, misting units and a drone were sent to deal with the fire, which began on Friday (July 31) evening and was not fully extinguished until Sunday.

Cromer RNLI has warned beachgoers to stay safe during the hot weather. Picture: Cromer RNLI Cromer RNLI has warned beachgoers to stay safe during the hot weather. Picture: Cromer RNLI

The service highlighted that it had likely ignited due to a discarded glass bottle being left in hot sunlight.

Posting on social media, the service said: “Please support us to keep you safe – take extra care in heat and take litter home.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay safe and take home litter after a discarded glass bottle caused a vast fire in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk FRS Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay safe and take home litter after a discarded glass bottle caused a vast fire in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk FRS

“In tinder, dry conditions, the risk of forestry fires is high.”