Search

Advanced search

‘Help us help you’ - warning from rescue teams ahead of weekend heatwave

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:53 07 August 2020

Emergency services, including Cromer RNLI, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

Emergency services, including Cromer RNLI, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

Archant

Emergency services are  urging the public to behave responsibly as Norfolk and Waveney prepares to sizzle in sweltering weather.

Norfolk and Waveney are set to experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 35C. Picture: Denise BradleyNorfolk and Waveney are set to experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 35C. Picture: Denise Bradley

Temperatures are set to skyrocket today, reaching between 34C and 35C in parts of the region.

And with tropical conditions expected to continue tomorrow and Sunday, emergency responders have warned people not to get carried away.

Emergency services, including Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: ArchantEmergency services, including Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

It follows a weekend which saw coastal rescue teams inundated with callouts, including to an island off the north Norfolk coast on which 14 visitors were cut off by the tide and stranded.

Elsewhere, the county’s fire service dealt with a huge blaze in Thetford Forest, believed to have been caused by a discarded glass bottle.

Emergency services have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: ArchantEmergency services have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

Ahead of a weekend that could be one of Britain’s hottest  ever, Colin Plumber, coxswain with Mundesley Inshore  Lifeboat, said: “There is nothing better than going to the beach and it is lovely for families, but it really can be a dangerous environment.

“If you go to the beach you should only go in the water near lifeboat posts and leave inflatables at home because they are nothing but a source of problems.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay safe and take home litter after a discarded glass bottle caused a vast fire in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk FRSNorfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay safe and take home litter after a discarded glass bottle caused a vast fire in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk FRS

You may also want to watch:

“The best advice I can give when it comes to swimming out further is not to - unless you are a professional.”

Emergency services, including Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: ArchantEmergency services, including Mundesley Inshore Lifeboat, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

Audrey Smith, spokesman for Cromer RNLI, added: “What’s important is that people take care in the water. It’s simple: if you don’t know this shoreline, don’t go swimming.

“By all means go in the water to cool off, but don’t go far out and make sure someone knows where you are.”

Norfolk and Waveney are set to experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 35C. Picture: Mick HowesNorfolk and Waveney are set to experience a heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 35C. Picture: Mick Howes

Meanwhile, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s latest warning to stay safe and take home litter comes after a vast blaze destroyed a 14,000sq/m area of Thetford Forest.

Several pumps, a water carrier, misting units and a drone were sent to deal with the fire, which began on Friday (July 31) evening and was not fully extinguished until Sunday.

Cromer RNLI has warned beachgoers to stay safe during the hot weather. Picture: Cromer RNLICromer RNLI has warned beachgoers to stay safe during the hot weather. Picture: Cromer RNLI

The service highlighted that it had likely ignited due to a discarded glass bottle being left in hot sunlight.

Posting on social media, the service said: “Please support us to keep you safe – take extra care in heat and take litter home.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay safe and take home litter after a discarded glass bottle caused a vast fire in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk FRSNorfolk Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to stay safe and take home litter after a discarded glass bottle caused a vast fire in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk FRS

“In tinder, dry conditions, the risk of forestry fires is high.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

City unhappy at ‘derisory’ Liverpool offer for Lewis

Norwich City Jamal Lewis has been the subject of interest from Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

UEA researcher finds link that large proportion of NHS staff may have had coronavirus

Professor Carl Philpott. Picture: UEA

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Help us help you’ - warning from rescue teams ahead of weekend heatwave

Emergency services, including Cromer RNLI, have warned people in Norfolk and Waveney to stay safe during the weekend's heatwave. Picture: Archant

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

City report card: Buendia’s parting shot

Emi Buendia was red carded on his final appearance of the season for Norwich City against Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Boy, 16, admits Class A drugs offences

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY