Gritters on standby as temperatures could drop below zero overnight

PUBLISHED: 19:29 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:55 03 April 2019

A gritter sits ready to head onto Norfolk's roads from the Ketteringham depot. The county's gritters have been put on standby for tonight. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

It might officially be spring, but the region’s gritters are on standby to head out tonight as temperatures are forecast to drop below zero.

Norfolk’s gritting team is on standby to go out at 2am in the early hours of Thursday in all areas of the county apart from the east coast and Norwich.

And Cambridgeshire County Council is also planning to send its gritters out at 9pm tonight.

Its fleet will be out and about in the north, south, east and western parts of the county.

The Met Office says patchy frost or fog is possible in the East of England, with minimum temperatures of -1C.

Thursday is expected to be a mainly dry day with sunny spells, some isolated light showers for East Anglia at first and heavy rain into the west later. The Maximum temperature will reach 11C, but it will feel rather cold in easterly winds.

Friday’s forecast is mainly dry with warm sunny spells, but it will be generally cloudier and cooler over the weekend, with rain or drizzle towards the coast and northeasterly winds.

Parts of the northern England and southern Scotland had snow overnight on Wednesday and a yellow severe weather warning was also issued for those areas.

Forecasters said a deep area of low pressure is centred over the UK, bringing with it the potential to drive showers and produce long spells of wet and changeable weather.

