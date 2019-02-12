Fog and cloud to be followed by hazy sunshine in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 07:12 22 February 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
The Met Office has warned of possible delays to journeys this morning after issuing a yellow warning for fog.
The warning was issued for parts of Suffolk until 10am, which could lead to slower journey times with delays to bus and train services.
Forecasters have said Norfolk will experience mist in some areas as well as fog and low cloud, which will clear during the morning but may persist in coastal areas.
But this will subside by this afternoon with sunny spells developing and the weather getting milder, with maximum temperatures to reach 15C.