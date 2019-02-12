Search

Fog and cloud to be followed by hazy sunshine in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 07:12 22 February 2019

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The view of Norwich covered in fog from Mousehold Heath. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The Met Office has warned of possible delays to journeys this morning after issuing a yellow warning for fog.

The warning was issued for parts of Suffolk until 10am, which could lead to slower journey times with delays to bus and train services.

Forecasters have said Norfolk will experience mist in some areas as well as fog and low cloud, which will clear during the morning but may persist in coastal areas.

But this will subside by this afternoon with sunny spells developing and the weather getting milder, with maximum temperatures to reach 15C.

