News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

'Be prepared': Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:03 AM February 5, 2022
Flood alerts have been issued for parts of coast across Suffolk and north Essex

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the coast across Norfolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Flood alerts have been issued for areas of Norfolk as tides are expected to be higher than usual. 

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts - the third most serious type of warning - for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne. 

According to the warning the high waters may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. 

A statement on the Environmental Agency website reads: "There is heightened risk from overtopping at Haddiscoe New Cut as the embankment level has been reduced.

"We have reduced our Flood Alert threshold and we are undertaking emergency repairs and planned future works to bring the embankment back up to condition.

"We expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay."

The public has been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."


Norfolk

Don't Miss

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell.

Norfolk Live News

Blaze destroys roof of Grade I listed church

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Multiple cars were set on fire during an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich.  

Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Postcode Lottery street prize presenter Matt Johnson with NR7 winner Hayley.

All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in January

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mick the Baker Diss new bakery

'One man band' baker sells out on first day of new business

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon