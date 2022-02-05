'Be prepared': Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the coast across Norfolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Flood alerts have been issued for areas of Norfolk as tides are expected to be higher than usual.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts - the third most serious type of warning - for the tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water and the tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne.

According to the warning the high waters may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

A statement on the Environmental Agency website reads: "There is heightened risk from overtopping at Haddiscoe New Cut as the embankment level has been reduced.

"We have reduced our Flood Alert threshold and we are undertaking emergency repairs and planned future works to bring the embankment back up to condition.

"We expect to see high water levels at Beccles Quay."

The public has been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."



