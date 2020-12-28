Seven flood warnings in place for Bank Holiday Monday

Published: 8:05 AM December 28, 2020

Thetford has experienced some of its worst flooding for decades - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

There continues to be further flood alerts in place across Norfolk, along with seven warnings.

The Environment Agency (EA) has reduced the number of warnings where immediate action is required on Monday, after a number of towns and villages were hit by flooding over the Christmas period.

Riverside properties along the tidal River Yare, including in Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, are most at risk due to a combination of tide locking and high fluvial flows in the Norfolk Broads.

High levels were expected from late evening on Sunday into the early hours of this morning.

The Environment Agency said roads that may be affected include Ferry Road, Reedham, the A47, and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

An EA spokesman said: "These high levels are expected continue for the next few days. It is likely that we may need to issue more warning messages for a wider area, over the next few hours. Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

Monitoring continues of the Little Ouse River and River Thet at Thetford, Brandon and Hockwold.

Families in the towns were advised to leave their homes on Boxing Day night and find shelter with the threat of flooding imminent.

Warnings also remain in place at the River Nar at Narborough, Marham, Wormegay and Saddlebow, River Thet at Shropham, East Harling and Shadwell and River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Loddon.

Along the tidal River Waveney there are two flood warnings, one for isolated low lying properties and at the section from Ellingham Marshes to Belton.

The EA warned the areas most at risk include St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles.