Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk

A flood alert has been put in place for parts of Norfolk - Credit: Archant

A flood alert has been issued for parts of the Norfolk as tides are expected to be higher than usual.

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for Brundall and Reedham.

According to the alert high tides are expected along riverside areas until Sunday morning.

The alert says that high tides are expected because of the forecast weather conditions during the spring tides.

People are being urged to take extra care when using coastal roads and footpaths.