Norfolk to see cooler temperatures continue into next week

Places in the east of the region such as Great Yarmouth are set for the coolest temperatures. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant

The region isn’t out of its chilly spell yet, but the weather looks set to improve for the Easter bank holiday.

While East Anglia is likely to stay mostly dry in the coming days, with only a small risk of some light showers, temperatures are still expected to be low over the weekend and into next week.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said: “The weather this weekend is likely going to be fairly similar to today with temperatures still struggling to reach double figures.

“The west of the region might see highs of around 9C but it will be cooler in the east with temperatures of about 7C to 8C.”

Temperatures are expected to pick up slightly in the first part of next week, reaching around 11C to 12C and by Wednesday the county could see highs of up to about 18C

Weatherquest said: “While it’s still a little early to tell, the Easter bank holiday looks to be on the dry side with temperatures potentially reaching into the mid to late teens.”