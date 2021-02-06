Norfolk could see 15cm of snow, but 'tricky' to say when it will start

Published: 9:39 PM February 6, 2021 Updated: 10:00 PM February 6, 2021

Forecasters say it is tricky to know just when snow will fall in Norfolk. - Credit: Neil Perry

Forecasters have said it seems "reasonable" that about 15cm of snow could have fallen in parts of Norfolk by midnight on Sunday (February 7).

Amber weather warnings for snow are in place for the south-east of England from early on Sunday morning as temperatures drop.

Dan Holley, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest. Picture: Dan Holley - Credit: Archant

Dan Holley, forecaster for University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said there was some uncertainty around just when or where snow would settle.

Responding to a Twitter question at 7pm on Saturday night about whether Norfolk would see snow overnight, Mr Holley said it could start to settle near or after dawn and would then keep accumulating through the day.

He said: "Around 15cm by midnight Sunday night seems reasonable at the moment."

However, later on, at just after 9pm. Mr Holley said it was "tricky" knowing how far north the snow would fall, so, it might not start until mid-morning.

He said it was also difficult to predict exactly where more snow could fall going into Monday and Tuesday next week.

But he added: "One thing's for sure, whatever snow accumulates will be blowing around and creating big drifts, so the A140 could be quite tricky to navigate until the winds ease midweek."

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place, including for Norfolk and Suffolk from 11pm today (Saturday) until 6am tomorrow.

The more serious amber warning, in place from 4am on Sunday until 9am on Monday, covers part of Norfolk and Suffolk, including Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Diss, Wymondham, Beccles and Lowestoft.

The rest of Norfolk is covered by a yellow warning.

Some roads are expected to become blocked and police chiefs in Norfolk have warned the public to only travel if it is absolutely necessary - which should already be the case due to the national coronavirus lockdown.

T/Superintendent Nathan Clark, of Norfolk Constabulary, said: "By reducing the number of journeys, we reduce the chance to coming into contact with others through choice or by chance, such as being involved in a collision and needing the help of emergency services.

"Any journey we make under current lockdown rules should be for an essential purpose, such as food shopping or caring for a vulnerable friend or relative.

"With these weather warnings in place we would ask people to give extra thought before leaving home and ask yourself ‘can my journey wait’?”

Norfolk County County’s highways teams will be carrying out essential gritting runs, with extra work being carried out near vaccine centres to keep them accessible.

COVID-19 vaccination sites across Norfolk and Waveney are set to remain open.

But, if extreme weather conditions make running vaccination centres unsafe the local NHS will use social media channels, websites and the local media to let people know of any closures or disruption to vaccination services.