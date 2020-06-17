Search

Warning that thunderstorms could hit parts of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:19 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 17 June 2020

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms today. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

zakaz86

Forecasters have warned that some parts of Norfolk could be facing thunderstorms and flooding today (Wednesday, June 17) - but many of us are likely to be spared stormy weather.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of thunderstorms over much of the country, including parts of Norfolk and Suffolk, from midday until 9pm.

They said: “Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK again on Wednesday afternoon.

“Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 50 mm in two to three hours in one or two places.

You may also want to watch:

“Lightning and hail will be additional hazards. These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening.”

However, while the warning applies to western parts of the county, people in the east of Norfolk are less likely to experience thunderstorms.

Dan Holley, from University of East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest tweeted that the East of England should expect: “Another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing.

“Once again, the most likely areas to see them will be across the western half of the region, especially later this afternoon and into the evening. Risk of hail and local flooding.”

Weatherquest said that it was likely to be drier in the east, with showers isolated and a maximum temperature of 24C.

The Met Office said there was “a small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

